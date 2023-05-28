Cheyenne Police Detectives are investigating a report of a robbery that occurred Thursday morning, May 25 at approximately 3:15 a.m. at Maverik gas station located at 140 Gardenia Drive.
According to statements, four male subjects wearing dark clothing and masks entered the store and began walking through the aisles. One of the males approached an employee behind the counter and asked about an item in the beverage cooler. As the employee walked away from the counter and toward the cooler, two of the males grabbed the employee and held him to the ground.
While the employee was held down, the other two males filled bags with merchandise and fled from the store on foot.
One of the remaining males approached the employee, reached into his waistband, and demanded that he open the cash register. The employee then grabbed a price gun from behind the counter and swung it at the males. The males fled from the store on foot. No injuries were reported.
It is believed the subjects entered a dark-colored passenger vehicle following the incident.
Detectives are working to review surveillance video and follow up on leads. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.