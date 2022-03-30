Tuesday, March 29 at approximately 3:45 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the 100 block of West 5th Street.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 32-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was treated and remains in serious condition.
The case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department Detective Bureau.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Pendleton at (307) 633-6666 or jpendleton@cheyennepd.org.
Additionally, information can be provided anonymously at 638-TIPS or at silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.