Cheyenne Police Logo
Wednesday, December 22 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers responded to a report of an assault with a firearm near the 500 block of West 11th Street.
 
Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the victim, a 29-year-old male, of Cheyenne, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was treated and remains in stable condition.
 
The preliminary investigation shows that a physical altercation involving a firearm occurred outside of the victim’s residence. A male suspect shot the victim and fled the scene before officers arrived.
 
Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident and have identified a person of interest. This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
 
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Baca at (307) 633-6617. Additionally, information can be provided anonymously at 638-TIPS or at silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

Tags