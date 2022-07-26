Suspect in Cheyenne shots fired incident photo

Suspect in Cheyenne shots fired incident
On July 19 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to 2121 East Lincolnway for a report of shots fired.
 
It is alleged that a verbal altercation between two male subjects began in the parking lot of a local business.
 
As the argument escalated, one of the males reportedly retrieved a firearm from his vehicle - a black Nissan Rogue - pointed it in the direction of the other male, and fired one round, hitting a sidewalk curb.
 
The male then got into his vehicle and fled the scene.
 
No injuries were reported.
 
Investigating officers recently obtained an image from surveillance video and the suspect has been identified thanks to a tip from a community member. 
 
He appears to be a white male, approximately 40 years old, with dark hair and glasses.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pendleton at 307-633-6666.

Tags