On February 20 at approximately 10:00 p.m., Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 5th Street and Central Avenue for a report of shots fired.
It is alleged that a verbal altercation between two male subjects occurred at a local bar, with both leaving the location without incident.
Later that evening, one of the subjects was traveling in a vehicle on Capitol Avenue and encountered the other male subject walking in the middle of the road.
As the vehicle approached, the male pedestrian reportedly pointed a firearm in the direction of the vehicle and fired three shots.
No injuries were reported.
Investigating officers have identified the suspect and an affidavit of probable cause has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s office supporting charges of reckless endangerment.