We have received several reports of a phone scam where the caller impersonates CPD Lt. Joel Hickerson. During the call, the scammer tells people they have a warrant and requests payment using a gift card(s). These calls are not in any way affiliated with the Cheyenne Police Department.
What you need to know:
- We will never call you to advise you that you have a warrant.
- Warrants are something that must be resolved in person, not over the phone.
- No legitimate government entity accepts gift cards as payment.
Please share this information with your friends and loved ones, particularly the elderly, who are often victims of these scams. If you need to verify the identity of a police officer or deputy, please feel free to contact our dispatch center at (307) 637-6525.