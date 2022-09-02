The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing.

Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:

Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant related to a Cheyenne Police Department investigation.

Due to the nature of the charges, the Wyoming State Statute that applies to this case limits the information that can be disclosed, even though an arrest has been made.

According to the statute, a public employee is prohibited from releasing information about an alleged perpetrator or victim prior to charges being filed in district court.

“We are investigating this case just as we would any other,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “The fact that this person is a law enforcement officer does not give them preferential treatment. We will continue to conduct this investigation in an unbiased and professional manner.”

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department Detective Bureau.

Regarding all other cases, the Cheyenne Police Department supports the standard of not releasing the names of suspects until the prosecuting attorney has formally filed charges, or an arrest has been made.

According to the City Attorney’s office, before a crime is charged, a prosecutor could reject the charging documents, or decline to charge the suspect depending on their prosecutorial discretion.

However, after charges are filed, the documents are a public record available through the court.