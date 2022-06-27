The Fourth of July is just around the corner…
We would like to remind everyone that the use of consumer fireworks within City of Cheyenne limits is not allowed on private property.
They are also prohibited on public property which includes parks, schools, streets, alleys, and public right-of-ways. Violators found in possession of fireworks will have them confiscated and could be issued a citation with a possible fine.
This includes possession of black cats, roman candles, and screaming mimis.
You can’t possess or sell any fuzz buttles, snicker bombs, or zippity do das.
And in no way can you light up some spleen splitters, whisker biscuits, hoosker doos, hoosker don'ts, cherry bombs, nipsy daisers, with or without the scooter stick, or single whistlin' kitty chasers. It’s just not allowed.
Instead, consider enjoying the annual fireworks show hosted by the City of Cheyenne and Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 4. The celebration is designed to be visible from various locations across the city.
For more information, please visit: https://cfdrodeo.com/event/cheyenne-fourth-of-july/
Wishing you all a safe and happy holiday!