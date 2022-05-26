With the Memorial Day holiday weekend fast approaching, the Cheyenne Police Department is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state in the annual Click It or Ticket safety campaign.

The federally funded campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s high-visibility seat belt enforcement effort running through Sunday, June 5.

Law enforcement agencies are expecting heavier than normal traffic during this time period.

Throughout the campaign, police are increasing patrols and encouraging drivers to be more vigilant about following traffic laws, like properly wearing a seatbelt.

Click It or Ticket is not about citations; it is about saving lives.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, in 2020, 44 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes statewide.

Additionally in Wyoming, the seatbelt usage estimate of 82.5% is lower than the national estimate of 90.3%.

“It only takes two seconds to buckle your seat belt,” said Police Chief Mark Francisco. “Sometimes even the most attentive drivers are involved in a crash caused by others, so buckling up should always be the first thing you do when entering a vehicle.”

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot