With the Memorial Day holiday weekend fast approaching, the Cheyenne Police Department is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state in the annual Click It or Ticket safety campaign.
The campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s high-visibility seat belt enforcement effort running from Monday, May 22 through Sunday, June 4.
Law enforcement agencies are expecting heavier than normal traffic during this time period.
Throughout the week, police are increasing patrols and encouraging drivers to be more vigilant about following traffic laws, like properly wearing a seatbelt.
“We want everyone to safely enjoy the upcoming holiday and the summer season ahead,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “Help keep our roadways safe by slowing down, limiting distractions, buckling up, and encouraging your loved ones to do the same.”