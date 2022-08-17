The end of summer is traditionally marked by the Labor Day holiday and is a time for friends and families to enjoy pool parties, backyard barbecues, and late-summer road trips.

Sadly, the holiday weekend is also one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of impaired-driving fatalities.

With the holiday weekend fast approaching, the Cheyenne Police Department is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” safety campaign to help prevent impaired driving.

Beginning Friday, August 19 through Monday, September 5 officers will be increasing patrols to lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” is not about citations; it is about saving lives.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, from 2017 through 2021 nearly 40.6% of all fatal crashes in Wyoming were impaired crashes, resulting in 257 fatalities.

“The goal of the enforcement campaign is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving,” said Police Chief Mark Francisco. “This should be a time for friends and family to enjoy the final days of summer. Impaired driving puts everyone at risk.”

Have a Plan

The Cheyenne Police Department recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact the dispatch center at (307) 637-6525 or dial 911.

If you see a friend or family member about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.

For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.