During this holiday season, the Cheyenne Police Department is participating in a state-wide traffic safety initiative, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” to help prevent impaired driving.

Officers are increasing patrols and encouraging drivers to lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The federally funded campaign runs through Sunday, January 1.

“The goal of the enforcement campaign is to reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “This should be a time for friends and family to enjoy the holiday season. Impaired driving puts everyone at risk.”

Celebrate with a Plan

The Cheyenne Police Department recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact the dispatch center at (307) 637-6525 and file a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report or dial 9-1-1.

If you see a friend or family member about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.

For more information about the 2022 Holiday Season Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.