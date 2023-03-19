Last week, Cheyenne Police Lieutenant Joel Hickerson graduated as a member of the 285th session of the FBI National Academy.

The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on Thursday, March 16.

Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

The National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training.

Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.

On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 285th session consisted of 247 law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia.

Lieutenant Hickerson and Special Agent Ryan Cox, from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, were selected to represent the state of Wyoming.

The class also included members of law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.

Lieutenant Hickerson has served at the Cheyenne Police Department for 15 years.

He began his career as a CPD patrol officer in 2007 and joined the detective bureau in 2011.

He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2015 and Lieutenant in 2020.

His dedication and professionalism have led to many awards including the CPD Special Division Officer of the Year, Lifesaving award, and many commendations.

“Lieutenant Hickerson is a greatly valued team member with extensive police experience,” said Chief of Police Mark Francisco. “The Cheyenne Police Department is very proud of the drive and dedication that he has shown in completing this program. We extend our most sincere congratulations on a job well done.”