https://www.facebook.com/CheyennePoliceDepartment/videos/333337318693251/ During a hostage situation, a fire erupts prompting additional rescue

A woman is safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint in Rio Blanco County, Colorado. She was located and rescued by members of the Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) in a local motel on Wednesday, February 2. At the scene, a fire erupted prompting an additional rescue effort by police.

Wednesday afternoon, a statewide alert was issued in Colorado regarding the alleged kidnapping of a woman in Rio Blanco County, Colorado. An investigation involving local, state, and federal authorities determined that Joseph Beecher, 48, of Craig, Colorado, forcibly transported a female victim to the Stage Coach Motel located at 1515 West Lincolnway in Cheyenne.

After being alerted by the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Cheyenne Police Officers responded to the motel. Officers established a perimeter and a short time later, located the suspect vehicle in the motel parking lot. Investigative work determined Beecher and the female victim were in a motel room on the property.

The CPD’s Joint SWAT team was notified and also responded to the scene. Just prior to their arrival, a fire ignited in a neighboring motel room unrelated to the incident. Cheyenne Police Sergeant Reiber and Officer Lewis, who were both on the perimeter, heard a call for help, proceeded toward the fire, and pulled one male from the burning room. At the same time, the SWAT team was forced to conduct a hostage rescue, making entry into Beecher’s room. The female hostage was rescued, and Beecher was arrested on scene without incident.

Beecher was transported to the Laramie County Jail and faces multiple charges. The victim was reunited with her family.