We are heartbroken to announce the passing of retired K9 Ruger. After seven years of service to the City of Cheyenne, he retired from the CPD in 2019 and then enjoyed life as a “happy couch potato” after being adopted into his handler’s family.
During his career, K9 Ruger assisted our patrol division with sniff searches for narcotics, evidence, suspects, and missing persons. He contributed to 124 arrests, 545 narcotics searches, and apprehended 35 suspects.
Thank you for keeping our officers and community safe, Ruger. Our sympathy extends to K9 Ruger's partner, Officer Wellman and his family.
Here is a complete list of K9 Ruger’s contributions:
• 70 demonstrations
• 545 narcotics searches
• 67 school searches
• 72 assists to outside agencies
• 85 building searches
• 97 tracks and open area searches
• 35 apprehensions
• 154 grams of marijuana seized
• 1 + pounds of meth seized
• 54 grams cocaine seized
• 80.5 grams of heroin seized
• $14,109 in cash seized
• 124 arrests
• 136 citations