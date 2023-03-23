On Wednesday, March 22 the Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) held its annual award ceremony recognizing outstanding employee achievements during 2022.

Awards were presented in 14 categories to over 60 CPD employees, including Officer of the Year, Specialty Officer of the Year, Civilian of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year.

The award ceremony was held at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center with City officials, officers, members of the department, and their families in attendance.

“People do not join this profession for awards or accolades, but I think it is very important to honor and celebrate our officers and community members who stepped up, made a difference, and show them our appreciation,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “We are very proud of this department.”

The Officer of the Year award was presented to Officer Chad Wellman.

Throughout his 16-year career, Officer Wellman has regularly performed above and beyond what is expected while serving the department in multiple roles – as a patrol officer, squad leader, field training officer, and as a person who cares to protect his community.

During the awards ceremony, Officer Wellman received multiple recognitions for his work throughout the year.

His embodiment of doing the job “the right way,” sets an example for younger officers and highlights his commitment to helping strengthen our agency.

Detective Sean Smith was recognized as Specialty Officer of the Year for his exceptional work as an investigator.

He began the year as the newest member of the department’s Community Action Team but quickly became a vital part of the unit.

He utilized his certification as a K9 handler with his partner, K9 Jano, to help seize narcotics and arrest drug traffickers.

He was also instrumental in investigating cases involving fentanyl.

The Civilian of the Year Award was presented to Julie Anthony for her work ethic and reshaping the CPD’s Victim Assistance program.

Her selfless dedication to the department and victims within the community resulted in her being selected for this award.

Paul Edner was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year.

He has been volunteering for the department since 2005.

In 2022, he averaged approximately 42 hours per month in unpaid time to the supply division.

He never hesitates to help and is greatly appreciated for his dedication.

A Meritorious Service award was presented to Sergeant James Peterson for recruiting and hiring new officers in an ever increasingly competitive environment.

More than 10% of the CPD’s current workforce was hired by Sgt. Peterson in 2022.

Because of his critical outside-the-box thinking and ability to build relationships with other agencies, he has excelled is his position.

The Chief’s Award was presented to Officer Mike Webster for consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership skills and attention to detail.

Officer James Womack was presented a Life Saving Award for heroic actions that resulted in saving a human life.

Unit Citations were also given to five teams that demonstrated excellence during complex incidents.

Additionally, officers were awarded for firearms proficiency with the Top Shot going to Officer Jeremiah Keslar and Top Instructor going to Officer Ben Lewis.

Physical fitness awards were given to eleven members who scored above 75% on PT tests.

“What our employees have accomplished means so much more than what we can convey in a simple plaque or certificate,” said Chief Francisco. “It is important for us to acknowledge the selfless work they do each and every day.”