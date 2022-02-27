On Saturday, February 26 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to Frontier Mall located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard for a suspected drunk driver parked outside of the premises.
Responding officers contacted the vehicle owner, Alexander Moore, 32, from Casper, who showed signs of alcohol impairment.
As officers attempted to take Moore into custody, he began to resist and reached for an officer’s firearm, trying to pull it from the holster.
The officer was able to maintain control of the firearm and Moore was detained.
He was placed in a restraint for his own protection, and to protect those around him.
During the altercation, a dog leaped out of Moore’s vehicle, attacking and biting officers.
Officers were able to safely contain the dog and contact Cheyenne Animal Control for holding.
Two CPD officers were transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC) for treatment of injuries resulting from the incident.
Moore was also transported to CRMC for treatment of injuries and booked into the Laramie County Detention Center.