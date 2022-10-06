The Cheyenne Police Department would like to sincerely thank the Naloxone Project and its partners at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for their generous donation of Naloxone / 8mg Kloxxado to their agency.
This life-saving medication will help officers reverse overdoses from opioids - including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications.
In 2021, the CPD investigated 31% more overdose-related death investigations than the previous three years combined.
Additionally, there was a 133% increase in overdose-related deaths between 2020 and 2021.
We can't say enough about how much we appreciate your generosity. To learn more about the Colorado Naloxone Project visit: http://naloxoneproject.com/