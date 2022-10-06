Police Naxolone Donation photo

Cheyenne Police Officers receive a donation of Naxolone, which can be used to counteract the effects of a drug overdose.

The Cheyenne Police Department would like to sincerely thank the Naloxone Project and its partners at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for their generous donation of Naloxone / 8mg Kloxxado to their agency.

This life-saving medication will help officers reverse overdoses from opioids - including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications.

In 2021, the CPD investigated 31% more overdose-related death investigations than the previous three years combined.

Additionally, there was a 133% increase in overdose-related deaths between 2020 and 2021.

We can't say enough about how much we appreciate your generosity. To learn more about the Colorado Naloxone Project visit: http://naloxoneproject.com/ 

