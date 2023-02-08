This Super Bowl weekend, the Cheyenne Police Department is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on a traffic safety campaign to help protect drivers and pedestrians.

While citizens watch the game, law enforcement will be watching the roads.

Beginning Friday, February 10 through Sunday, February 12, officers, deputies and troopers will be working together to combat reckless and impaired driving.

Throughout the weekend, Cheyenne police will increase patrols, mobilize the DUI Command Vehicle, and step-up enforcement of occupant protection laws to include seatbelt usage, speed enforcement, and child restraint violations.

“Whether you are attending a party or patronizing a local business, make sure you have a game plan before enjoying Super Bowl activities,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “We are hoping citizens will partner with us to help keep everyone safe.”

The Cheyenne Police Department recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact the dispatch center at (307) 637-6525 and file a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report or dial 911.

If you see a friend or family member about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.

In Wyoming, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher.

If you are caught drinking and driving, you could face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay legal fees, fines, higher insurance rates, and lost wages.

For more information about the Super Bowl LVII Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk campaign, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.