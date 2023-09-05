This afternoon, Tuesday, September 5 at approximately 2:15 p.m., Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Responding officers quickly arrived at the location and apprehended one adult male suspect.
No injuries were reported.
Out of an abundance of caution, Alta Vista Elementary School was placed into a secure perimeter.
The area has been cleared and we do not believe there is any threat to public safety.
Additional details will be provided as they become available.