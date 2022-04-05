Please join us as we congratulate Officer Geff Mims on his 20-year anniversary with the Cheyenne Police Department.
Throughout his career, Officer Mims has worked extensively with Cheyenne's youth - he has served as a School Resource Officer at Carey Jr. High School for the past six years.
Officer Mims also spent three years in the CPD's Detective Bureau, primarily investigating people crimes - these crimes include but are not limited to assaults, sexual assaults, and crimes against children.
Congratulations Officer Mims! We appreciate your many years of service.
