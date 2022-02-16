featured
Cheyenne Police Salute School Resource Officers
Today is School Resource Officer Appreciation Day! Help us say thank you to the dedicated men and women who help keep our schools and students safe.
Currently, the Cheyenne Police Department has eight SRO’s working in the schools. They serve as an important bridge between youth, law enforcement, and the community. SRO's are committed to creating safe learning environments, providing valuable resources to school staff members, fostering positive relationships with students, and developing strategies to help students reach their full potential.
We are proud of the work they do today and every day. Thank you SRO’s, for a job well done!
Latest News
- Scootin’ Around Town: Useful Info and how to Report Scooter Issues
- Black Hills Energy Requests Approval for Ready Wyoming Electric Transmission Expansion Project
- Top-10 List of Things Snow Plow Operators Want Drivers to Know
- Cheyenne Police Salute School Resource Officers
- Committee Meetings Adjusted due to Presidents’ Day
- Nuclear Shark Tank at F.E. Warren
- Cheyenne Resident Earns Spot on SVSU's Deans' List
- No. 22 Wyoming Aims to Extend Expectations-defying Rise
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our newsletter? Get local, Wyoming, and national news, the weather forecast, and more, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Most Popular
Articles
- Feel Dizzy When You Stand Up? Two Simple Steps Might Ease That
- Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship has 'cooled off'
- Reduce Pre-Surgery Anxiety by Getting to Know Your Options
- Stakeholders hint at deal to avoid partial Jim Bridger plant shutdown
- Wyoming Inmate Dead
- City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Presidents’ Day
- An Airman’s Journey to Becoming a U.S. Citizen
- Severe stress and pandemic politics: Wyoming teachers are ‘burnt out’
- Bridge Hit Prompts Parsley Bridge Closure Over I-80
- The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – February 11th
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.