Cheyenne Police School Resource Officer with Kermit photo

A Cheyenne Police School Resource Officer works with students in the classroom.

 Courtesy photo
Today is School Resource Officer Appreciation Day! Help us say thank you to the dedicated men and women who help keep our schools and students safe.
 
Currently, the Cheyenne Police Department has eight SRO’s working in the schools. They serve as an important bridge between youth, law enforcement, and the community. SRO's are committed to creating safe learning environments, providing valuable resources to school staff members, fostering positive relationships with students, and developing strategies to help students reach their full potential.
 
We are proud of the work they do today and every day. Thank you SRO’s, for a job well done!

