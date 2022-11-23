With Thanksgiving and the winter holiday season fast approaching, the Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) is participating in a state-wide traffic safety initiative to help prevent unsafe driving behaviors.

This week, law enforcement agencies are expecting heavier than normal traffic, and more drivers on roadways increases potential for vehicle crashes.

Beginning Wednesday, November 23 through Sunday, November 27 officers are increasing patrols and encouraging drivers to be more vigilant about following traffic safety laws.

Traffic safety is a responsibility we all share and remains an ongoing priority for the CPD.

Cheyenne Police Officers continuously conduct enforcement operations in areas with notable traffic safety issues – specifically, related to speeding. So far in 2022 (January 1 through November 21), these enforcement efforts have resulted in 12,944 traffic stops. This is a 68% increase in stops compared to the same period last year and exceeds the total number of traffic stops in 2021 (9,134).

Additionally, the top cited traffic offenses in 2022 are as follows:

Speeding – 849 citations

Driving under the influence – 355 citations

Failure to yield to a traffic control device – 159 citations

Failure to maintain lane – 144 citations

With these things in mind, we are encouraging members of our community to follow posted speed limits, eliminate distractions, and always have a plan to get home safely.

“The data indicates that we have successfully increased our traffic enforcement efforts, but ideally we would like to see these numbers decrease, as a result of safe driving habits,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “Working together and keeping the rules of the road top of mind, we can finish the year strong and have a safe holiday season.”

If you see traffic or roadway safety issues, contact the dispatch center at (307) 637-6525 or dial 9-1-1. For more information about traveling safely this Thanksgiving, please visit: www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving