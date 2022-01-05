The Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) is pleased to announce the hiring of four new police officers.
Corrin Campbell, Nathanial Lucero, Kilian Sweet, and Ty Volin, were sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers on Tuesday, January 4 at the Public Safety Center. The new officers will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy located in Douglas, WY.
All four officers moved to Cheyenne from other areas of the country, each expressing a strong desire to make a difference in the lives of others and connect with the community.
“I chose to become a police officer so that I could be engaged with my community on a daily basis,” said Officer Sweet. “The job allows me to meet, interact, and help people from all different backgrounds, which is something I really enjoy.”
Officer Volin relocated to Wyoming from Oregon, where he previously worked in law enforcement for 10 years.
“Being a police officer is something I always wanted to do growing up, several generations of my family have worked in law enforcement,” said Officer Volin. “So far, our favorite thing about Cheyenne is the people and how nice and welcoming everyone has been.”
City officials, officers, members of the department and family members attended the swearing in ceremony and wished the new officers the best of luck and success in their new careers. Chief Mark Francisco acknowledged Cheyenne’s strong sense of community and thanked each officer for their commitment.
“We are excited to welcome this talented group of new officers and are pleased they have selected Cheyenne as their new home,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “For each of them, the choice to relocate to this community was intentional and a testament to the quality of life that we offer here. We appreciate their commitment to our city and the Cheyenne Police Department.”
Individuals interested in serving the community alongside the CPD’s dedicated and talented team can apply online. For questions regarding testing/hiring process, contact (307) 633-8080 or recruiting@cheyennepd.org. Visit cheyennepd.org/apply for more information.
Latest News
- F. E. Warren Air Force Base Closes Due to Weather
- City Weather Closures - January 5, 2022
- Test Drive 2022 Genesis GV70: Getting serious about luxury
- Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week - January 10, 2022
- CSC Announces President's List
- CSC announces Dean's List
- Local McDonald’s Owner/ Operators in the Rocky Mountain Region Announce ‘One Class at a Time’ School Grants in 2022
- Getting Rid of "Stuff"
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our newsletter? Get local, Wyoming, and national news, the weather forecast, and more, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit
- A look back at another year of dispute over grizzlies and wolves
- Wyoming Attorney General to Review Declined Prosecution Case
- A look ahead at Wyoming housing assistance programs
- Winter storm closes sections of Interstates 25 and 80
- Applications for Additional Retail Liquor License Now Being Accepted
- Fourth Quarter Commercial Property Report
- City Weather Closures - January 5, 2022
- The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – December 31st
- With new Wyoming mines, Uranium Energy Corp hopes to restore a dormant industry
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Features
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-