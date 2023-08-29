On Tuesday, September 5 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. the Cheyenne Police Department is hosting a seminar to help parents, caregivers, and concerned citizens recognize the signs of drug impairment.
The seminar provides the community with a comprehensive training to recognize different types of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and physical symptoms of drug abuse.
“The goal of this seminar is to provide participants with the knowledge they need to help protect the youth in our community,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “On the heels of school starting, early recognition leads to early intervention which can prevent addiction.”
The seminar will be held in the Public Safety Center Community Room located at 415 West 18th Street.
It is free of charge and open to the public.
Instructor: Detective Josh Hedum is a certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) with four years of experience as a School Resource Officer (SRO), and two years as a DUI officer. He currently serves as a detective for the Cheyenne Police Department.