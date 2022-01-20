On Thursday, January 27 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. the Cheyenne Police Department is hosting a seminar to help parents, caregivers, and concerned citizens recognize the signs of drug impairment.

The seminar provides the community with a comprehensive training to recognize different types of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and physical symptoms of drug abuse.

“The goal of this seminar is to provide participants with the knowledge they need to help protect the youth in our community,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “Early recognition leads to early intervention which can prevent addiction.”

The seminar will be held in the Public Safety Center Community Room located at 415 West 18th Street. It is free of charge and open to the public.

For more information, contact Public Information Officer, Alex Farkas at (307) 637-6537 or afarkas@cheyennepd.org

Instructors:

Officer Josh Hedum is a certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and School Resource Officer for the Cheyenne Police Department.

Brian Kozak is a retired police chief, one of the longest serving DRE instructors in the United States, and a criminal justice instructor.