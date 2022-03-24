The Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) is investigating a series of “distraction” thefts.
In what appears to be a nationwide crime spree, one suspect distracts a female victim while another suspect attempts to gain access to their purse.
The suspects are targeting wallets, what they are doing with the contents inside is still under investigation.
At least 17 potentially related incidents have occurred in Cheyenne. The subjects in question have not been identified, are very efficient, and have a specific pattern of behavior when committing their theft scheme.
What we are seeing in Cheyenne:
During each incident, several suspects enter a grocery store, all wearing surgical masks and actively seeking a victim.
In each case, the victim has often been a white female, over 55 years of age, shopping alone, with an open purse or wallet in their cart.
After selecting a victim, a male with a thick accent engages in conversation, typically asking where items are located within the store.
While the victim is distracted, another suspect steals the purse/wallet and walks out of the store.
The male previously distracting the victim also exits the store, and all suspects return to their vehicle.
Suspect Information:
Photo 1: White/Hispanic male
• Witness described as “tall” with a thick accent
• Seen at multiple crimes scenes
• Always wearing a hat and surgical mask
• Sometimes carrying a small black bag w/ shoulder strap
Photos 2-4: Multiple White/Hispanic females
• Long dark hair
• Always wearing a surgical mask
Photo 5: White/Hispanic male and blonde female
• Always wearing a hat and surgical mask
• Female seen at multiple crime scenes
Prevention: To avoid becoming a victim of theft, the CPD offers the following safety tips –
• If you carry a handbag when shopping, use one that has a zipper or snap-flap closure.
• Never let your bag out of your sight, especially when it’s in a shopping cart. If you turn away from your shopping cart for any reason, pick up your handbag and secure it in front of you.
• If you are victimized, call 911 immediately and give a detailed description of the thief or thieves – the height, weight, facial hair, tattoos, etc. Also, notify management if you are near a business and your bank and credit card companies.
For further information, tips, or if contact is made, please contact Detective Fernandez at (307) 633-6638 or mfernandez@cheyennepd.org.