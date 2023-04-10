Cheyenne Police Detectives continue to investigate a series of “distraction” thefts occurring in local stores.

In what appears to be an ongoing nationwide crime spree, thieves are approaching female senior citizens while they are alone and attempt to gain

access to their purse.

The suspects are targeting wallets, what they are doing with the contents

inside is still under investigation.

At least 30 potentially related incidents have occurred in Cheyenne since 2021.

The subjects have not been identified, are very efficient, and have a specific pattern of behavior when committing their theft scheme.

What we are seeing in Cheyenne:

Theft: During each incident, several suspects enter a grocery or retail store, actively seeking a victim.

In each case, the victim has often been a white female, over 55 years of age, shopping alone, with an open purse or wallet in their cart.

After selecting a victim, a male or female with a possible accent engages in conversation, typically asking where items are located within the

store.

While the victim is distracted, another suspect steals the purse/wallet and walks out of the store.

The male or female previously distracting the victim also exits the store, and all suspects return to their vehicle.

On March 28th, 2023, a suspect used a victim’s information to purchase items from a local business.

If you have any information regarding the pictured individual, please contact Detective Fernandez at (307) 633-6638 or mfernandez@cheyennepd.org.

Recent Suspect Information:

Multiple White/Hispanic males and females

Often wearing a white or black hat.

Wear cross body type purses

Prevention: To avoid becoming a victim of theft, the Cheyenne Police Department offers the following safety tips –