We have received at least one report of a phone scam targeting Cheyenne residents.
During the call, the scammer impersonates a Sheriff Deputy or leaves a message to call back claiming the citizen owes money for past fines or citations.
When the citizen calls back, the automated message makes it seem like the citizen is calling the Sheriff’s Office and if the citizen presses an extension number, he or she is routed to the impersonator who uses a made up name of a deputy.
The impersonator then tries to convince the citizen to meet them somewhere to resolve the fine.
Local law enforcement will never call and ask you for money. Fines and citations should be resolved though the respective court.
Please share this information with your friends and loved ones, particularly the elderly, who are often victims of these scams.
If you need to verify the identity of a police officer or deputy, please feel free to contact our dispatch center at (307) 637-6525.