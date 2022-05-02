The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a statement concerning scammers targeting Cheyenne residents:
We have received several reports of a phone scam targeting Cheyenne residents. During the call, the scammer impersonates a Cheyenne Police Detective, stating that the call recipient has a warrant for their arrest/subpoena and needs to provide payment using a gift card(s), or they will be jailed.
These calls are not in any way affiliated with the Cheyenne Police Department.
What you need to know:
1. We will never call you to advise you that you have a warrant.
2. Warrants are something that must be resolved in person, not over the phone.
3. No legitimate government entity accepts gift cards as payment.
4. These scam calls tend to come in waves, and it appears that Cheyenne is the current target.
Please share this information with your friends and loved ones, particularly the elderly, who are often victims of these scams. If you need to verify the identity of a police officer or deputy, please feel free to contact our dispatch center at (307) 637-6525.