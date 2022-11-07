The Cheyenne Police Department is warning residents about a telephone scam involving the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities or Black Hills Energy.
Callers claim to be from either of the two organizations and ask residents for their credit card information. The Cheyenne Police say this is a scam and not to give out any information. The Board of Public Utilities and Black Hills Energy are not making the calls, and will not ask for credit card or bank information over the phone.
BOPU issued a statement about the scam:
"Customers of the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) have recently reported receiving a telephone call where the caller claimed to be from the BOPU. The fraudulent caller is requesting customers wire money or provide credit card information for payment on excessive water use, or risk having water shut off to the home.
The BOPU encourages customers to remain vigilant against phone and identity scams. Any customers who have concerns about callers claiming to represent the BOPU should hang up and call Customer Service at (307) 637-6460. Customers may also visit the lobby at 2416 Snyder Avenue."
Black Hills Energy commended the Cheyenne Police for their warning to the community:
"This is a very important reminder. Do not give out any personal information or account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call. Thank you for keeping our communities safe."