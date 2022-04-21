The Cheyenne Police Department is pleased to announce the hiring of two new police officers.
Jakob Jones and Noah Rodgers were sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers on Monday, April 18 at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center.
Officer Rodgers relocated to Wyoming from Washington, where he previously worked in law enforcement for 3 years. He shared that community service motivated his decision to become a police officer. “All officers want the best for their community,” he said. “I knew that if I wanted to make a change, I could either complain about it, and hope for change, or I could join and lead by example.” When asked why he chose Cheyenne, he said that he felt a connection with the people.
Officer Jones is a native of Cheyenne, WY, and shared that his father’s law enforcement career influenced his decision to become a police officer. “I was born and raised in Cheyenne but relocated several times growing up in a military family. I came back because Cheyenne felt like my home.”
