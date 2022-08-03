Three Cheyenne Police Officers recently graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming.
Please join us in congratulating Jakob Jones, Ashlyn Smith, and Jonathan Penhale on this outstanding achievement.
They will now advance to the CPD’s Field Training Program for the next fourteen weeks.
We look forward to “Protecting the Legend” alongside these talented new officers!
