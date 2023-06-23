Airport improvements and public event taking place as construction continues.

Cheyenne Regional Airport is in its final months of runway improvements ahead of re-launching flights with United Airlines this September.

"We are pleased to see this multi-year project in its final stages,” said Tim Bradshaw, director of aviation at Cheyenne Regional Airport. “This project was funded without any local tax dollars. We are grateful to our elected representatives U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman for their efforts in securing funding for this capital project. We also want to thank the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the National Guard Bureau for their funding as well."

While no local tax dollars were collected for this project, $64 million in funds was provided by the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Guard Bureau, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Cheyenne Regional Airport to support the runway reconstruction.

Commercial air service will resume after a pause in flights earlier this year that has allowed construction improvements to the airport and runway to take place. Despite ongoing rain and inclement weather, the final construction phase remains on track to be finished on time, with flights scheduled to restart in mid-September as originally planned.

The runway reconstruction project completed Phase I in 2019, which included initial design, and Phase II in 2022, including runway rehabilitation and reconstruction. In its final phase, improvements range from adding runway lighting and signage to 3,500 feet of pavement; this phase will conclude this fall.

While the community anticipates the resumption of flights, Cheyenne Regional Airport will host its first-ever annual 5K in partnership with the RISE Foundation. This will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at 4020 Airport Parkway West, Cheyenne, WY 82001. The event will support active-duty military and veterans and is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the new runway before its re-opening for commercial air use; and enjoy food and drink from local vendors, aircraft tours, wellness resources from local providers, a cornhole tournament and more. For more information about this event, visit RiseWyoming.org.

Airline tickets are now available for purchase through United.com. Visit CheyenneAirport.com for the latest airport information.