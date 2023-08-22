As anticipation grows for the third phase of runway construction to conclude and the relaunch of flights next month, the Cheyenne Regional Airport team has been busy working to offer more than flights to the community.

CRA has teamed up with local organizations to create a family friendly 5K event for the public to enjoy.

The race will be held on August 26 at 4020 Airport Parkway West in Cheyenne, Wyoming, starting at 1 p.m. with activities to follow until 4 p.m.

Presented by the RISE Foundation of Wyoming™ and the Cheyenne Regional Airport, the first annual “5K on the Runway” will be a fun-filled, rain-or-shine event featuring one simple routed 5K race for all ages.

The race will honor our military service members' sacrifices, uplift morale and support those who have served our country.

But the excitement doesn’t stop after the heart-pumping race; there will be a plethora of post-race party activities to keep everyone busy, including:

A cornhole tournament for participants and race viewers

Cockpit viewing of airplanes

Blackhawk and C-130 aircrafts for observation

Wellness resources and providers from the community

Music by DJ Sound FX

Food and drinks will be provided (hamburgers, chips and beverages for all participants)

Food trucks will be on-site for drinks and snow cones (cost not included)

“The Cheyenne Regional Airport is proud to be partnering with the RISE foundation for our first annual 5K walk/run on the runway,” said Tim Bradshaw A.A.E, director of aviation at Cheyenne Regional Airport. “The RISE Foundation was created to provide well-being programs to support our active-duty personnel and veterans who served and continue to serve our great country. There will also be other fun activities that day so please come out and run or walk on our new runway and support the RISE Foundation!"

This event is free to the public, and runners of all ages and experience levels are welcome. Signup is not required.