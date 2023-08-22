The Cheyenne Regional Airport is sponsoring a full-scale simulation aircraft crash emergency on Aug. 23.
This exercise will provide participants with an opportunity to assess capabilities, plans, polices and procedures. It will focus on decision-making, coordination and communication with other jurisdictions/organizations during an aircraft crash at the airport, according to a press release. The expected outcome of the exercise is to verify agency communication, coordination and response times in the event a crash were to happen at the airport.
The event is stimulating an aircraft crash at the airport during a routine flight, the release states. This scenario is a possibility as the airport has commercial flights to Denver as well as diversions during the area. The airport also has general aviation daily.
Among others, the following agencies and organizations will participate in the exercise:
- Wyoming Air National Guard
- Cheyenne Airport Staff
- Cheyenne Police
- Cheyenne Fire
- Laramie Combined Communication Center
- CRMC, Red Cross, VA, AMR