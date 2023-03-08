Cheyenne Regional health system officials have updated the face mask policy at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Cheyenne Regional Medical Group clinics. The changes are being made due to the substantial decrease in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and because the incidence of local influenza cases has also decreased and stabilized. The changes take effect on March 8 at midnight.
What's Changing:
- Visitors and patients who do not have respiratory symptoms will no longer be required to wear a mask.
- Fully vaccinated staff, providers, volunteers and contractors who have had the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine are no longer required to wear a mask. (Boosters are not required.)
Exceptions:
- Staff, providers, contractors and volunteers who have received exemptions for the influenza and/or COVID-19 vaccine and who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask until flu/respiratory season ends on April 1, 2023. A masking requirement may be reinstated for unvaccinated staff, providers, contractors and volunteers in the next flu/respiratory season, which typically begins in October.
- Employees experiencing cold or other illness symptoms but who still feel well enough to work will be required to wear a mask.
- Patients and visitors who have cold- or flu-like symptoms will be asked to wear a mask.
- Patients, employees, contractors and visitors who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 or the flu are required to wear a mask in the hospital and CRMG clinics for at least five days after exposure, even if they are asymptomatic.
- Infection prevention precautions will still be followed for patients, including those in isolation precaution. Employees, providers and visitors may be required to wear a mask or other personal protective equipment when treating or interacting with certain patients.
Staff, providers, contractors, patients, volunteers and visitors may continue to wear a mask if that is their preference. Cheyenne Regional officials ask that people please respect those who choose to wear a mask within the hospital or CRMG clinics.