In an effort to promote public safety and equip individuals with life-saving skills, the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC) has partnered with the American Heart Association (AHA) to observe CPR and AED Awareness Week from June 1-7. As part of this initiative, the organizations will be conducting hands-only CPR training sessions for the public.
The AHA, known globally as the leading voluntary organization dedicated to promoting cardiovascular health and reducing the impact of heart diseases and strokes, has taken up the challenge to create a "Nation of Lifesavers." The objective is to empower individuals from all walks of life to learn CPR and AED techniques, ensuring that anyone faced with a cardiac emergency can receive immediate assistance and become a vital link in the chain of survival. The hands-only CPR technique can be learned in just 90 seconds, making it accessible to everyone.
According to statistics, over 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) occur in the United States annually. Unfortunately, less than half of the affected individuals receive prompt assistance before professional medical help arrives. To combat this alarming trend, the AHA is working tirelessly to increase the number of bystanders who are trained in CPR and can provide immediate aid during emergencies.
The joint efforts of CRMC and the AHA will kick off on Monday, June 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. The training session will be conducted on the lawn of the Wyoming Supreme Court, located at 2301 Central Ave. Staff and volunteers from both organizations will be present to guide participants through the hands-only CPR technique and provide valuable insights into using automated external defibrillators (AEDs).
The event is open to the public, and all community members are encouraged to attend and participate in the training. By creating a collective of individuals trained in CPR and AED usage, Cheyenne can become a safer place for residents and visitors alike.
To learn more about the CPR and AED Awareness Week events and initiatives, interested individuals can visit the official websites of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (www.cheyenneregional.org) and the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).