Proceeds to Benefit CRMC’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program

The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC) Foundation is hosting its seventh annual Great Bison Shuffle trail run and fundraiser at Terry Bison Ranch south of Cheyenne on September 23.

The year’s Shuffle features a half marathon, 10K run, 5K walk/run, 2K walk/run and 1K kids fun run.

The scenic course takes place on buffalo trails and gravel roads, with the 5K, 10K and half marathon also crossing into Colorado, making them unique two-state runs.

Shuffle proceeds will be used to purchase exercise equipment for CRMC’s cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation program, which provides supervised exercise and education for patients who have been diagnosed with heart or lung disease.

“Partnering with our Foundation on this event is a great way to raise funds to purchase state-of-the-art exercise equipment to benefit our patients,” said Carrie Nix, CRMC’s cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation manager. “It also gives our patients a fun goal to work toward for those who want to participate in one of the walks or runs.”

Aid stations with water and light refreshments will be provided throughout the course.

At the end of the race, Shuffle participants will receive a hot breakfast provided by CRMC’s food service vendor Sodexo. Each participant will also receive a race t-shirt.

“This is a unique opportunity to run or walk on an actual working buffalo ranch,” said Scott Fox, the Foundation’s executive director. “The course has amazing views that include wide-open vistas, rolling prairie grasslands and distant mountain ranges. It’s a wonderful, family-friendly place to host a race, and it’s also for a worthwhile cause.”

Big Horn Endurance Racing will chip time the 5K, 10K and half-marathon finishers who register prior to race day.

Each half-marathon finisher will receive a custom, race-themed medal. The top three female and top three male finishers in the other races will also receive medals.

Due to the event taking place on a working ranch, dogs are not allowed. Strollers are permitted but could be difficult to push due to the course being on dirt and gravel roads and trails that may be wet, muddy and rocky in areas.

Discount codes are available for first responders, healthcare workers and military service members by emailing foundation@crmcwy.org.

For more information about the Shuffle or to register, go to give.cheyenneregional.org, email foundation@crmwy.org or call (307) 633-7667.