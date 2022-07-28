Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Cheyenne Regional Foundation are hosting a wellness retreat for stroke survivors and their families/caregivers on August 14, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens’ Shane Smith Grand Conservatory.

The retreat will begin with an inspirational talk from Marcus Weiss, a former member of the internationally acclaimed Blue Man Group. Activities will include water aerobics, trolley rides, Old West Museum self-guided tours, chair yoga, flower planting, spiritual support from CRMC chaplains, a light breakfast and grab-n-go box lunch and a four-course catered dinner from Micro Popup. “The Broken Road Band” will perform during dinner.

“Having a stroke is a life-changing event for survivors that can lead to unique challenges to overcome,” said Hope Robinson, CRMC’s stroke program and specialty certifications manager. “This retreat offers a chance for survivors and their families or other caregivers to take a day for themselves to feel refreshed and renewed.”

Registration is available online at cheyenneregional.org/strokeretreat or by calling (307) 996-4602. The fee to attend is $50/person.

Participant fees will be used to support stroke awareness and education in Laramie County. The Cheyenne Regional Foundation is also making scholarships available.

“We encourage anyone interested in attending but who might be concerned about the cost or who has questions about the retreat to please call,” Robinson said. “Our goal is to help attendees have fun and receive encouragement and support. We don’t want anyone who would like to participate to miss out.”