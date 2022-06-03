Families who have lost an infant or young child or who have experienced a miscarriage, stillbirth or ectopic pregnancy are invited to participate in Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s butterfly release on June 11, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Warren Rest House in Holliday Park, at the corner of Alexander Ave. and East 19th St.

“Bereaved families often value a ceremony like this that allows them to honor and celebrate their child’s memory,” said Jenny Ash, a CRMC labor and delivery nurse and perinatal coordinator. “For many, the butterfly release provides a time of support and healing both for the families and our employees who work with families during a time of loss.”

The butterfly release is also a way for families and Cheyenne Regional staff to reconnect.

“Many of the families and our staff have formed bonds and friendships, and this allows them the chance to see one another again and to remember and grieve the loss of the child together,” Ash said.

This will be the ninth year for Cheyenne Regional to offer the butterfly release.

“There are a lot of tears and hugging,” Ash said. “But there is also a sense of joy in being able to celebrate a child in a tangible way.”

To participate and reserve a butterfly, families can either complete the online form at https://www.cheyenneregional.org/service/motherbaby/butterfly-release/ or can call (307) 633-7803.