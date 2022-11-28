Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Hospice and the CRMC Foundation are hosting the 27th annual Tree of Remembrance lighting ceremony on December 3 starting at 1:30 p.m. in the Davis Hospice Center lobby, 6000 Sycamore Rd.
The 20-minute ceremony will include the tree lighting, a short message and a brief song. Participants will then be invited to place paper doves on the tree in remembrance or honor of family members and friends. A reception with light refreshments will follow the ceremony. Attendees will be required to wear face coverings.
There is no cost to place a dove on the tree, although a donation in memory or honor of a loved one can be made to the CRMC Foundation, with all proceeds to be donated to CRMC’s hospice services.
“I encourage people to attend the ceremony or stop by when they have a moment, to view the tree and read some of the notes of remembrance. For many, it can be a deeply moving experience,” said David Stratton, CRMC’s hospice chaplain.
For more information about the tree or to request a paper dove via mail, contact the CRMC Foundation at (307) 633-7667 or foundation@crmcwy.org. Hospice volunteers will also be handing out doves in the Davis Hospice Center lobby during the lighting ceremony and then daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through December 24.
Doves can be placed on the tree in person or by mailing them to the CRMC Foundation, 214 East 23rd St., Cheyenne, WY 82001.