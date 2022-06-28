Valet service will also relocate to CRMC’s main entrances

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials announced today that as of 6 a.m. on July 5, the hospital’s front entrances will reopen and valet service will move from the south parking garage to the main drive-through at the intersection of 23rd St. and House Ave. Public elevator access from the south parking garage to the medical office building (MOB) will also open to the public on July 5.

Masks must still be worn within all of the health system’s facilities, including CRMC, the MOB, East campus, Health Plaza, Davis Hospice Center, Cancer Center and Cheyenne Regional Medical Group clinics.

CRMC’s main entrances and access from the MOB elevators have been closed for more than two years due to safety restrictions put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Valet service was also relocated to the south parking garage in the spring of 2020 as patients and visitors were directed to one entry point accessible through the south parking garage.

“It’s exciting to be able to open up our main entrances and to restore the hospital’s valet service to its previous location, for the convenience of our patients and visitors,” said Tim Thornell, Cheyenne Regional’s president and chief executive officer.

Valet service at the main entrance will be open 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Valet service at the hospital’s Cancer Center is available weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at its emergency department weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Valet service is free of charge and does not require a gratuity.