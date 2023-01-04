Please join us in welcoming Cheyenne’s 2023 New Year’s baby, Sariah Williams, who arrived at 3:32 p.m. Sunday.
Born a few days before her Jan. 10 due date, Sariah weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., and is 20 ½ inches long.
Her parents, Natalie and Devon Williams, are stationed at FE Warren AFB in Cheyenne.
Devon grew up in the Air Force but graduated high school in Las Vegas so considers that to be home.
Natalie is from northern Utah.
The couple have been in Cheyenne since May.
“It’s the coolest thing,” Devon said of being a new dad and the fact that Sariah’s birthdate is the first four numbers of the famed Fibonacci sequence, in which each number is the sum of the preceding ones!
Natalie and Devon said they were surprised that Sariah, their first child, arrived so early.
They had both stayed up late on Saturday night to celebrate the New Year, and Natalie was going to tour CRMC’s Mother/Baby Unit in the coming week.
They smiled as they shared that their little girl had other plans!
Sariah and Natalie are both doing well and are expected to go home soon.
We wish Sariah, Natalie and Devon all the very best!
We’d also like to thank our Volunteers for gifting the happy family a basket of goodies for the little one!