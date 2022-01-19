The Cheyenne Regional Medical Group Heart & Vascular Institute and Cheyenne Regional Foundation will host their 13th annual “Wake Up to Heart Health” event on Feb. 5, 9-11 a.m. Due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the 2022 event will be held virtually via Zoom to help ensure participant and organizer safety.

The keynote speakers will be Dr. Abdur Khan and Dr. Arunpreet Kahlon, both interventional cardiologists with the CRMG Heart & Vascular Institute.

The speakers will focus on the importance of preventing heart disease through knowing and lowering individual risk factors and making healthy lifestyle choices. They also plan to discuss the increased cardiac and stroke risks associated with contracting COVID-19.

“Having COVID-19 could substantially increase a person’s chances of having a heart attack or stroke,” Dr. Khan said. “Individuals with heart disease also have a higher risk of experiencing health complications if they contract COVID-19.”

A patient who is currently in cardiac rehabilitation will also discuss the symptoms she experienced while hiking and how providers at the CRMG Heart & Vascular Institute provided her with a timely diagnosis and treatment that likely prevented a more serious outcome.

Another presentation will focus on how community members can access local medical care and resources, and a panel of cardiology experts will close the event by answering participant questions about heart health and heart disease.

Participants will also receive a clear backpack, water bottle, hot and cold pack, notebook and risk factor modification tips. The giveaways and instructions for how to ask questions virtually will be available for pickup at the Cheyenne Regional Foundation before the event.

There is a $10 fee to register, with all proceeds going toward the purchase of an automated external defibrillator to be donated to a local nonprofit. The AED will be purchased in partnership with the local Mended Hearts chapter.

“People can take big steps toward improving their heart health if they will commit to making small changes in their daily habits. Even making two or three changes in their diet and activity level over a period of several months can often result in significant improvement to their heart health, and we’ll share how that can be done,” Dr. Kahlon said.

Registration is taking place online at cheyenneregional.org/wakeup or by calling (307) 633-7667. The deadline to register is Jan. 31.