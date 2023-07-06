Cheyenne Regional Medical Group’s Kidney Care Clinic is now located in the CRMG Heart and Vascular Institute, 2301 House Avenue, Suite 301, Cheyenne. The move was completed on July 1.

“This transition from the Medical Specialty Clinic location to the Heart and Vascular Institute will allow patients to see their nephrologist, get their lab work done and also have any needed ultrasounds in one area,” said Amber Scott, practice director of the CRMG Heart & Vascular Institute. “Many patients requiring kidney care also consult with our vascular surgeons so co-locating the clinics is another benefit.”

The CRMG Kidney Care Clinic, formerly known as the Nephrology Clinic, offers outpatient chronic kidney care, outpatient dialysis management, hypertension management, kidney stone prevention and many other services. The nephrologists and clinic staff are also experts in newer dialysis techniques and technology, including the four new Tablo dialysis machines that were installed at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center earlier this year.

“We are pleased that patients will now be able to receive a full spectrum of kidney care in a location that is easy to access and helps facilitate consultations between the nephrologists and vascular surgeons when that need arises,” said Dr. Rubin Chandran, board-certified nephrologist with the Kidney Care Clinic.

More information about the Kidney Care Clinic is available by calling (307) 637-1600.