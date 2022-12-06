On December 10, 2022 at the Cheyenne Fire Station Located at 7222 Commerce Circle in Cheyenne, The Rotary Club of Cheyenne will give out 36 adaptive tricycles to special needs students in Cheyenne.

There are three windows where students and their parents can pick up the tricycles.

10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

The bike giveaway is the result of The Rotary Club of Cheyenne’s Business Sponsorship program, which spent $43,000 on the 36 tricycles.

The bikes are pediatric adaptive tricycles, which allow children with various disabilities to ride them. The bikes engage the full body and offer a strap on the pedals as well as a trunk support system and harness. A parking brake and guide bar allow family and friends to guide the bike if needed. The bikes also offer a low transfer step, making it easier for kids to get on and off the bike.

Last year The Rotary Club of Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Firefighters Local 279 and school district physical therapists worked together to identify students who would benefit and enjoy riding the adaptive tricycles at home. The Rotary Club then funded the purchase of four bikes, which were assembled by Cheyenne firefighters and delivered to students on January 31, 2022 in downtown Cheyenne.

The Rotary Club of Cheyenne made funding 32 more adaptive tricycles a priority for its 2022 Business Sponsorships funding cycle. When school district physical therapists identified 36 more students who would benefit from the bikes, the Rotary Club of Cheyenne amended its original funding recommendation to fully fund 36 bikes using existing funding outside of the business sponsorship program. Once again, Cheyenne Firefighters Local 279 will assemble and store the bikes until they are ready to be presented to children.