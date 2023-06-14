The City of Cheyenne’s trash, recycling, and yard waste pick-up scheduled for Monday, June 19, is as follows:

Areas that receive trash and recycle pickups on Mondays will receive service on Saturday, June 17. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station and Office at 220 N. College Dr., Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.), and The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday, June 20.

Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Dr.) will be closed Monday and Tuesday and reopen Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

For more information, please, contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may also find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device. This app will allow you to receive scheduled collection changes from the city.