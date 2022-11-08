The Cheyenne School Foundation (CSF) announced the recipients of the 2022 Excellence in Education, Student Enrichment and Pat Noel Science grants at the LCSD1 Board of Trustees Meeting held on Nov. 7.

Classroom teachers in Laramie County School District 1 (LCSD1) will receive $43,260 for 21 grants in 13 schools.

Grants, projects and amounts are listed below.

Pat Noel Science Grant:

Physics and Cemistry Go Direct Vemier Lab Technology

Central High, Keith Kelley/Kara Benart—$10,000

Excellence in Education Grants:

Stream Team Water Chemistry Probware

Central High, Dana McIlvain, $3,500 Sponsor: North Silo Resources

Art Exploration

Alta Visa Elementary, Janice Lee/Dina Johnson, $3,410 Sponsor: Kohl’s Department Store

Gains with Games

Rossman Elementary, Brenda Jenkins, $3,120 Sponsor: Microsoft

Superhero Spheros

Arp Elementary, MacKenzie Caylor/Holly Provence, $3,000 Sponsor: LCSD1 Employees

Secret Life of a Honeybee

Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Angela Kinsolving, $1,856 Sponsor: First Education Federal Credit Union

Student Enrichment Grants:

Wire Sculptures East High, Kayla Person, $1,500 Sponsor: Enterprise Holdings Foundation

Graphic Design Opportunities

Central High, Kati Lovett, $1,500 Sponsor: Halladay Motors

Group Literature for Life

South High, Sarah Horen/Tascha Burton Jeter, $1,500 Sponsor: Carlton Family

Drawing Class Dreams

East High, Steve Knox, $1,500 Sponsor: LCSD1 Employees

Project Photography

ADT, Sarah Vanrensselaer, $1,500 Sponsor: LCSD1 Employees

Hands on Coding with Osmos

Anderson Elementary, Katie Mitchell, $1,493 Sponsor: Carlton Family

Two-Dimensional Art Supplies for College Preparation

Central High, Ali Womack, $1,421 Sponsor: Jonah Bank of Wyoming

Vemier Go Direct Digital CO2 Sensors

Central High, Lee Goepfert III, $1,400 Sponsor: Simpson Electric

Stop the Bleed

Central High, Deborah Lacey, $1,102 Sponsor: LCSD1 Employees

Theater Experience at Buell Theater

Triumph High, Alyssa Sallee/Justin Earnshaw, $1,050 Sponsor: Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Wyoming

French-American Student Exchange Project

Central High, Sarah Evans, $1,028 Sponsor: Blue Federal Credit Union

Surface Design Supplies

East High, Mark Vinich/Megan John, $1,000 Sponsor: MHP LLP

Building a Love of Reading

Sunrise Elementary, Tarah Hall, $981 Sponsor: LCSD1 Employees

Student Choice Book Club

McCormick Junior High, Katie Wheeler, $900 Sponsor: Carlton Family

Novel Effect Read Aloud

Library/Media Services, Michelle Ottoes, $499 Sponsor: Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union

Foundation funding comes from corporate sponsors, LCSD1 employees, participants in the Run for #1, and another generous gift from the Carlton Family. District employees contributed more than $6,500 through their payroll deduction program.

This year’s Gold Sponsors were Carlton Family, First Education Federal Credit Union, Microsoft, North Silo Resources, LLC, Enterprise Holdings Foundation and Kohl’s Department Store.

Bronze sponsors were Simpson Electric, Blue Federal Credit Union, McGee Hearne & Paiz, LLP, Halladay Motors, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Wyoming, Jonah Bank of Wyoming and Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union. Events Sponsors were ANB Bank, Mechanical Systems and Haller’s Repair. InKind Sponsors were Jo-Ed Produce, Mary’s Mountain Cookies, KFBC, Goins PTO and Girls of the Run – Wyoming.

The Cheyenne Schools Foundation was started in 1995 and gives grants directly to classroom teachers in LCSD1 for projects that are beyond the capacity of the school district’s budget. To date, CSF has raised more than $800,000 to support district students.