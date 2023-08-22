The Kiwanis, Rotary, Rotaract, Zonta, and Lions Clubs of Cheyenne have all teamed up to sponsor a food drive Saturday, August 26th from 9 am to 5 pm to support 3 local food banks – LCCC FNBO Food Pantry (https://www.lccc.wy.edu/life/foodPantry.aspx), Salvation Army’s Food Pantry (https://cheyenne.salvationarmy.org/), and Veterans Rock (https://www.facebook.com/veterans.rock.3). Food will be collected at Albertsons (Yellowstone Rd.), King Soopers, Safeway, and the F.E. Warren Commissary.
In Wyoming, it is estimated that more than 11% of households are unable to provide adequate food for every member in the household due to lack of resources. Nearly 13% of Wyoming adults age 60 or older faced the threat of hunger in the past twelve months. Food insecurity for Wyoming households with children is estimated to be approaching 14%. A large proportion of these individ-uals rely heavily on food banks and donations made possible by the community.
Collections will be taken outside at the front of each grocery store by volunteers from each of the participating service clubs. All non-perishable donations will be accepted. However, items in high demand include canned chili or soup, canned meat or tuna, pasta and pasta sauce, peanut butter and jelly, ramen noodles, canned fruit, and cereal. A list of additionally needed items will be avail-able at each collection point.
Cash donations will not be solicited during this food drive but monetary donations may be sent to any of the individual food pantries.
This is the Second Annual Joint Service Club Food Drive. It is estimated that last year’s two-day food drive collected more than six tons of food to benefit the food insecure in Laramie County. The Clubs hope to collect at least as much during this year’s one day event, as food insecurity persists in our community.
Contact information for each of the participating service organizations will also be available at the food donation collection points. These organizations welcome inquiries from those looking for community service opportunities and seek to grow their membership by showing their dedication to making the world better for others.